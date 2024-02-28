Petit Valley man, 67, on $250,000 bail for wounding with intent

News

– File photo

A Petit Valley man has been granted $250,000 bail with surety on two charges of wounding with intent stemming from a shooting incident on February 24.

The man, who was not named, is said to be 67 and lives at Stoer Drive.

He appeared before a Master of the High Court charged with wounding with intent on February 27 and also charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to reappear in court on April 30, a statement from the police said.

The court heard that around 7.20 am on February 24, the two victims were walking along Stoer Drive, Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley, when they met and exchanged words with the suspect.

While on their way home some five minutes later, they saw the suspect in his white vehicle parked close to their home.

He was allegedly armed and approached them from behind and fired two shots, injuring both of them. They were taken to hospital.

Police visited the scene and also the home of the suspect, where they found and seized a Ruger pistol fitted with a magazine and 13 live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

WPC Gittens arrested him and charged him with two counts of wounding with intent, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.