Over $.5 m in cocaine washed ashore in Tobago

News

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway. – File photo

Over $.5 million worth of cocaine washed ashore at Cove Estate in Tobago on February 18.

The illegal drug weighed about 1.109 kilogrammes with an estimated street value of $515,285.76.

A police statement on Monday said at around 2.40 pm on Sunday, a black plastic bag containing the cocaine was found along the shoreline.

Officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force and Special Intelligence Unit are investigating.

No further information was given.

Meanwhile, Northern Division Task Force (South), along with Emergency Response Patrol officers, held an exercise between 5 pm and 9 pm on Sunday in the Carapo district.

The officers went to a bushy area at Unity Lane and, after an extensive search, found three police operational jackets, three pairs of black tactical pants, a police cap, a police beret, a police reflective vest, a camouflage jacket and a pair of camouflage pants.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.