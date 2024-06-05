New Grant man, son held for fraud offences

News

– File photo

A 58-year-old man, and his 19-year-old son have been detained in connection with having fake documents.

The two were arrested on June 4 during an exercise by officers of the Operations and Law Enforcement Unit of the Princes Town municipal police station and the Fraud Squad.

ASP Guzman of the municipal station co-ordinated the exercise.

The police obtained warrants and searched the family’s home at New Grant in Princes Town for having and uttering fraudulent documents. They seized several devices and hard drives.

The police’s Cyber Crime Unit was also alerted.

Investigations are ongoing.