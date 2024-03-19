Mason Hall fisherman pleads guilty to gun charge

Tobago

A .38 revolver and four rounds of ammunition. – Photo courtesy TTPS

A Mason Hall man pleaded guilty to gun and ammunition charges on Monday when his matter was heard virtually before Master of the High Court Sarah De Silva in Scarborough.

Bruce McClean, 35, a fisherman, of Main Road, Mason Hall, was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on April 4.

Mc Clean was arrested on March 14 and later charged by Sgt Jonas of the Scarborough CID on March 15 with possession of a revolver and four rounds of ammunition

Police reports said at 10.30 pm on March 14, Scarborough police were on an exercise along the main road in Mt Grace, near Harmony Hall Junction, Scarborough, when they saw Mc Clean walking east and found he looked suspicious. The detectives also noticed he had a black bag slung across his chest.

They approached him, but when they questioned him, he ran away. The police chased and caught him and searched him and the bag.

The detectives discovered a wooden-handled .38 revolver with four rounds of .38 ammunition.

He was immediately taken into custody.