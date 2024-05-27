Man’s body found at home in Mayo

News

THE body of a 67-year-old pensioner was found in Mayo on May 24.

Police said they received a call from the man’s neighbour in the evening on May 24 reporting a foul odour coming from his home.

The neighbour told police she last saw him alive in the afternoon on May 21.

At the house, police found the pensioner’s badly decomposing, half-dressed body lying on his bedroom floor.

The district medical officer visited and ordered the body removed and an autopsy done.