Manahambre man, 50, shot in home robbery

Police are investigating an incident in which a 50-year-old Manahambre market vendor was shot while trying to escape during a robbery at his home on Sunday morning.

The victim told police he was at his stall at the front of his home around 11 am when two men approached and announced a robbery. They took him inside and tied him up before stealing his day’s sales of $760 and his cellphone.

During the robbery, the man jumped out of a nearby window in a bid to escape but one of the robbers shot himin the leg.

They escaped in his TEF Nissan Navara. Cpl Ramkissoon and officers of the Area East CID visited the house and interviewed several people.Police found the stolen pickup shortly after on Realize Road, as it was fitted with a GPS tracker. They advised the victim to seek medical attention.