Man stabbed to death at Carapichaima bar, suspect held

Murder victim Richard Samlal

An altercation between two patrons at a bar in Carapichaima late Friday left one dead and the other in police custody.

Richard Samlal, 50, was stabbed to death at More Daru Bar at Orange Field Road.

The father of one lived a short distance away from the suspect.

Both were seen liming, drinking and playing a game of pool moments before the stabbing, which happened at around 10.30 pm on Friday.

An argument broke out, and Samlal was stabbed.

He died at the scene, and the suspect left.

At around 2 am on Saturday, the suspect was spotted in the community and Freeport police were alerted. The officers responded and arrested him.

He was expected to be handed over to Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police.

Speaking to Newsday at the family’s home at Pine Avenue on Saturday, Samlal’s bereaved brother Wayne Samlal said relatives were heartbroken and shocked.

Wayne Samlal, brother of Richard Samlal who was stabbed to death at a bar in Orangefield Road, Carapichaima. speaks to reporters at his home on April 13. – Lincoln Holder

He said Samlal earned a living by doing gypsum and ceiling work.

Wayne, 48, recalled that Samlal had been liming and drinking at the bar since around 11 am on Friday, and somehow the two ended up playing pool together.

He added that it was not the first time they had a confrontation.

“Some time ago they had a falling out. They were drinking and liming. It seems they had differences in opinion. They tend to end up at the same spot,” Wayne said.

“Richard loves to sing. When he drank alcohol, he loved to talk.”

The family was preparing for the wake.

An autopsy is set to be done during the week at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Investigations are continuing investigations.