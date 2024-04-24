Man shot dead in St Ann’s

News

Police are searching for the occupants of a silver Nissan X-trail which was seen leaving the scene of a murder in St Ann’s on Monday night.

Police reports say at around 6 pm, Andre Alexander, 48, of Mountain Road, Hololo, was liming in the road in front of a garage opposite his home.

An SUV pulled up and two gunmen got out.

They fired several shots at Alexander before they got back into the SUV and drove off.

None of the bystanders liming with Alexander was injured and they found him lying on the ground with bullet wounds.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

Reports say Alexander was involved in a heated argument earlier that day but there is no confirmation on whether that was linked to his death.