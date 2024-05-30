Man jailed, another put on bond for Princes Town robbery

News

– File photo

One of two men jointly charged with robbing an owner in her mini mart in Princes Town has been jailed by a master in the High Court.

Omar James was sentenced to one year with hard labour in jail after he pleaded guilty to robbery with aggravation.

His co-accused, Tristan Ramdeen, also pleaded guilty and was put on a bond of $3,000 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two years.

In default, Ramdeen, who is a first-time offender, will serve nine months with simple imprisonment in jail.

Master Master Magaret Sookraj-Goswani presided over the case was and passed the sentences on May 28.

PC Siewdass laid the charges and Sookraj-Goswani commended him for his dedication and execution of his duty.

Police reports said on May 23, at around 9 pm, two men entered the mini mart at St Julien’s Village and announced a holdup.

They stole a quantity of cash, the proceeds of the day’s sales.

A passerby saw the robbery in progress and closed the mini mart’s front gate, preventing the men from leaving.

The police were called and arrested the men.