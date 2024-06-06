Man gunned down at Rushworth Street, San Fernando

News

POLICE are investigating an incident in which a “known offender” was gunned down at a housing complex on Rushworth Street, San Fernando, on the morning of June 6.

Police identified him as Adrian Callister of San Fernando.

Sources told Newsday the man was known to them for firearm possession and robberies.

A resident, who did not want to be identified, told Newsday around 10.30 am, they heard several gunshots. Describing what she heard as “mucho bulletos,” she said she ducked for cover and did not come out until they had subsided.

After the commotion ended, residents discovered Callister lying face down in a drain between the buildings. Newsday counted at least eight bullet-holes in the nearby wall, washing tub and drain.

Residents said they knew Callister, who could be found in almost every corner of the city, but did not know why he was on the premises. One speculated that it could have been a “hit.”

“He like he come to check for somebody and them (the killer/killers) come to look for he.”

He said the choice to kill him at the housing complex was “smart,” as it could give the appearance that it was one of its residents who had perpetrated the crime.

Police said inquiries revealed a man wearing a hoodie was seen running away from Rushworth Street near the traffic lights around the time the shots were heard.

Homicide Unit, the Southern Division Criminal Investigations Department, the Gang Unit and the Southern Division Task Force responded.