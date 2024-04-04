$m fire at HSM Auto in Chase Village, Chaguanas

News

DESTROYED: The burnt out shells of several vehicles are seen at HSM Auto in Chase Village, Chaguanas on Thursday morning hours after a major fire at the car import company. – Photo by Laurel Williams

MILLIONS of dollars’ worth in cars were destroyed during a fire at HSM Auto Ltd – a company based in Chase Village, Chaguanas which imports foreign used vehicles for sale. The fire took place during the early-morning hours on Thursday.

In a post on its social media, the company said: “HSM Motors regrets to inform the public of a devastating incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday.

“In light of the damages sustained, HSM Motors will be temporarily closed until further notice.”

Investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes in.