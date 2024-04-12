Kees, Sean Paul T20 World Cup song to promote unity

Sports

Kees Dieffenthaller, left, and Sean Paul. – Photo courtesy Cricket West Indies

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that iconic Grammy-winning artiste Sean Paul and soca superstar Kees Dieffenthaller will join forces to produce the official anthem of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, hosted in the West Indies and US.

A Cricket West Indies media release yesterday said, “With just about 50 days to go until the Men’s T20 World Cup begins, the anthem’s production is in full swing for the song that will reverberate around the world when 20 international teams come together across the West Indies and US for the tournament from June 1-29.”

The anthem is being produced by Michael “Tano” Montano and will be launched in the coming weeks, together with the music video, which will feature cameos from several well-known superstars.

Sean Paul is a Jamaican dancehall artiste, philanthropist and record producer who has also earned several Grammy, Latin Music and Billboard Music Awards nominations.

He is also the recipient of an MTV Europe Music Award (2003); Grammy for Dutty Rock – Reggae Album of the Year (2004); the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards for Top Reggae Artiste of the Year (2005); an American Music Award (2006), of which he is the only Jamaican artiste to have won in the category for Favourite Pop/Rock Male Artist; and MOBO Award (2013).

Kees is the lead singer of Kes the Band, the eclectic outfit from Trinidad and Tobago behind some of modern Caribbean music’s most indelible anthems. In addition to his collaboration with Sean Paul on the tournament’s official anthem, Kees has shared the stage with the likes of Will Smith, Major Lazer and John Legend and has collaborated with artistes from Afrobeats star Wizkid to rapper Snoop Dogg.

Sean Paul and Kees are both excited about the collaboration.

The Jamaican said, “Cricket has always been a major part of our culture, so I’m honoured to record the official anthem for the T20 World Cup. I’m a big fan of Kees, and the track will feature a nice touch of the Caribbean, with some dance, to an international vibe and of course soca – it will be a real anthem for people to sing out and feel the spirit of unity.”

Kees said, “Our mission has always been about bringing worlds together, so blending cricket with music is a powerful combination. Shout out to Sean Paul, Tano and the whole team for creating this musical vibe. Can’t wait for everyone to sing along to this worldwide anthem and bring the party to stadiums across the West Indies and USA.”