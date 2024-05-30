Kamla: Corpus Christi inspiring testimony of faith

News

Opposition Leader

Kamla Persad-Bissessar – File photo

GIVEN the unprecedented threats to the nation’s security and overall stability, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Roman Catholics’ public testimony of faith on Corpus Christi is truly inspiring.

Corpus Christi, Latin for “the body of Christ,” is an RC observance celebrating the Holy Eucharist. It is observed on the first Thursday following Trinity Sunday with a full mass and communion service. A procession usually follow.

Some Anglican and Lutheran churches also celebrate this sacred day.

In 2024, both Corpus Christi and Indian Arrival Day fall on the same day, causing public holidays to be declared on both May 30 and 31.

Coinciding with the start of the rainy season, Corpus Christi is also considered a good day for planting. It is believed any crop planted on this day will flourish. Some parishioners even take their seeds and seedlings to church for them to be blessed.

In her message on the observance of the 240th anniversary of Corpus Christi in TT, Persad-Bissessar extended best wishes to the RC community for a successful and safe celebration.

“Corpus Christi reinforces that our embrace of God enables Him to use us as His instruments of peace, compassion, love, wisdom, justice, and mercy, thereby changing the world for the better.

“The procession is a centuries-old tradition and a reminder that God is truly with us through the miracle that occurs at every Mass, where bread and wine are consecrated to become the body, blood, soul and divinity of Jesus Christ.

“Catholics’ public testimony of faith on this day is truly inspiring, especially given the unprecedented threats to our nation’s security and overall stability.

“In these circumstances, Corpus Christi serves as a timely reminder that the faith-based values that we have long held dear must be passed on to our younger generations.”

Noting the tradition of the planting of crops on Corpus Christi has been embraced by all and the blessing of seeds has national involvement, Persad-Bissessar said this is testament to the cherished and valued history of religious freedom as enshrined in the Constitution.

“It also underscores our unique embrace of diversity and unity, and our inspiring commitment as a people to our national anthem’s decree that “every creed and race find an equal place.”

“May the spiritual seeds we sow today bear abundant and lasting fruits of progress, peace, harmony, and prosperity for ourselves and our beloved TT.”