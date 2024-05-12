Hannah’s siblings trying to ‘live a normal life’

News

A Valsayn resident looks at the Butu Road house where Hannah

Mathura’s skeletal remains were found on March 12. – File photo

TWO months after her remains were found buried in the backyard of her home, police are yet to charge anyone for Hannah Mathura’s death.

Hannah’s remains were found buried in a shallow grave at her Butu Road, South Valsayn, home on March 12 after a male relative reported her death to police.

An autopsy revealed the 18-year-old was shot in the head but it has not been definitely proven to be the cause of death.

The parents of the murdered teenager, who police say was autistic, were held for questioning two days after her remains were found. They were released a week later without any charges being laid against them.

Her death is being treated as a homicide and a senior police source told Newsday the inquiry is still ongoing as the TT Police Service continues to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, one of the lawyers for Hannah’s siblings, Sanjiv Boodhu, said the family has still not been officially informed of the results of a DNA test done on the remains.

The results of the test led police to “deduce” the remains were Hannah’s.

A senior police officer told Newsday last month the results though could not conclusively prove this.

“We didn’t have a sample from Hannah to compare (the remains) to, but the test proved this person is an offspring of Hannah’s parents.

“Seeing as we have birth records and all the other siblings are accounted for and we have no death record for Hannah, we have to deduce that it is her.”

Although the DNA results were revealed in media reports on April 22, Boodhu said no-one had officially contacted him or the family to notify them of the results.

He added despite this, Hannah’s siblings are not concerned about the pace of the investigation.

“We respect the fact that the police have their work to do. We imagine the fact that they taking this long is because they conducting a thorough investigation.

“We are happy about that. We leave it in their hands and we just have to wait until they complete the investigation.”

Boodhu said the siblings are trying to move on with their lives and appreciate the public’s support.

“They remain happy that majority of the public supports them and they continue to, as best as they can, to try to reintegrate into society and live as normal a life as possible.”