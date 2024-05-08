Golconda woman, 35, found with head wound hospitalised

News

The San Fernando General Hospital – File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Police are investigating the circumstances of a 35-year-old woman from Golconda found on the walkway near her home on the night of May 7 with a wound to the head.

Ste Madeleine police found the unemployed woman at around 9.30 pm lying on the ground with blood running from the wound. She smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated.

She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

The police said it appeared she suffered a blow to her head.

Contrary to social media reports about a hammer used to cause the wound, the police said they have not found the object used. They said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The police also do not have a suspect or a motive.

Cpl Matloo of the Southern Division is investigating.