Downpour causes flash flooding in San Juan

Screenshot from a video showing the flooding on Patraj Trace Extension, El Socorro on April 19.

SAN JUAN experienced a downpour on April 19 from 12.51 pm, lasting around 40 minutes.

This resulted in flash flooding along the Eastern Main Road (EMR), near First Citizens Bank and Courts Megastore’s parking lot. The Aranguez bypass was also affected.

As of 1.07 pm, flooding along the Aranguez bypass and EMR had receded. However, Courts Megastore’s parking lot remained partially submerged, though water levels were slowly falling.

Despite heavy rain and flooding, there were no reports of property damage, and business were not affected.

Speaking with Newsday by phone, a disaster and management officer from the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation said it was actively monitoring the situation.

Newsday is awaiting updates from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM).