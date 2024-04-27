Delaware National Guard in joint training mission with Defence Force

News

Members of the Delaware National Guard during a simulation exercise using Blackhawk helicopters in Delaware, US, in 2020. – Photo courtesy US National Guard

THE Delaware National Guard and the TT Defence Force have begun joint aviation training which began on April 27 and will continue until May 15.

According to a press release by the US Embassy, the training will take place throughout Trinidad and Tobago and will involve the use of three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and, approximately 20 aircrew and support personnel.

Part of this year’s 20th anniversary of the State Partnership Program (SPP) between the US state of Delaware and Trinidad and Tobago, the training involved mutual sharing of expertise, planning and executing air operations and, enhancing maintenance practices.

US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond said the training with partner nations demonstrated the strong partnership between the US and Trinidad and Tobago, based on mutual respect and shared interests in the region.

“It is extremely beneficial to the participants who share expertise and ideas and enables us as partner nations to increase our mutual capacity to conduct security operations.”

“Our close military-to-military cooperation, and in particular this interoperability training once again demonstrates that the United States is Trinidad and Tobago’s closest friend and partner in the world,” the release said.

The SPP, which pairs a US state with a foreign country based on specific criteria, began in 1993. There were 100 such partnerships around the world but in 2022, the TT/Delaware partnership won Partnership of the Year.