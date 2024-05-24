Deceased attorney called ‘legend’

News

Bindra Dolsingh –

THERE was an outpouring of love on May 23 at the funeral of former attorney Bindra Dolsingh. His nephew, Sanjiv Boodhu, who spoke on behalf of the family, described him as a legend.

Boodhu, who delivered Dolsingh’s eulogy at the Caroni Cremation Site, Caroni Savannah Road, said Dolsingh played an important role in his formative years and was part of the reason he chose to study law.

Seeta Dolsingh, left, at her husband’s funeral. – Photo by Darren Bahaw

“My cousins and I were regaled with the stories of his career as a percussionist in a band during his time at university.”

As a percussionist, he forayed into tassa drumming and had a love affair with Mayaro, he said.

He described Dolsingh as someone who loved to dance, regardless of the musical genre.

He recalled Dolsingh often ran around the Queens Park Savannah on mornings and enjoyed eating oysters on evenings.

“He would cook to his heart’s delight. He was fun-loving, yet unwaveringly committed to his craft. That was the true nature of the man.

“His office on Edward Street became part of the fabric of the city.”

Boodhu described his uncle as a jokester who enjoyed bringing joy to others.

“The most noteworthy and salient characteristic of Uncle Bindra was his love for people, which he demonstrated during his conversations with fishermen on the shores of Mayaro, bartenders in Manzanilla or Cedros, or through his advocacy work.”

He said Dolsingh was a worldly man, knowledgeable in everything from geography to domestic and international politics and affairs.

“More evident of his characteristic was his dedication to his family.”

Boodhu said Dolsingh left behind a legacy of dedication and commitment to family, friends, clients, country and the interests of justice.”

He ended by saying he would remember his uncle’s love and support.

Dolsingh died on May 17 as a result of a heart attack. He was 73. His daughter Tamara Dolsingh told Newsday on May 18 that he died peacefully at home, surrounded by family.

Dolsingh served as chairman of the advisory board of the Salvation Army for a significant period. He was also the honorary representative of TT for the Royal Commonwealth Society, a member of the Law Reform Commission, and a tutor at the Hugh Wooding Law School.

Justice Adrian Saunders of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) paid tribute to his longtime friend, describing him as an unselfish man who enjoyed sharing his knowledge with younger generations.

“He was a lethal cross-examiner, quick to expose and exploit the lies or inaccuracies of a witness.”

Dolsingh was a criminal advocate in over 50 cases before the Court of Appeal, one of the highest number of cases ever done by a criminal advocate in TT, Saunders said.

“Some of his cases resulted in groundbreaking judgements, which the CCJ has since cited.”

He said “the essence of the man himself” loved music of all kinds and his favourite song was from the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai of the same name.

“He had a unique sense of humour, one that was almost childlike in its playfulness.”

Describing Dolsingh as someone who loved to cook on his makeshift backyard stove, reserved mainly for wild meat.

“He would be surrounded by his children, their friends, relatives and neighbours throughout the evening when he hosted one of his backyard cooks, which lasted well into the night. Joy and laughter, food and drink with clean, healthy fun reigned supreme.”

He called the backyard limes a testament to Dolsingh’s abiding love and affection for his wife, children, family, closest and dearest friends.

Saunders said Dolsingh considered Mayaro his place of refuge in times of stress and looked forward to the long drive and food stops in between.

“His genuine and abiding humanity, the way he interacted with people and his ability toeasily filtered out artificial and contrived differences, whether religion, colour, race, social status, or age. He focused and dealt with you simply as another human being.”

For him, being human meant you were worthy, he moved easily between and among different cultures, guided by what he found pleasant and enjoyable, Saunders said.

“He lived fully by this country’s motto: every creed and race finds an equal place.”

He said Dolsingh found pleasure in immersing himself in promoting other cultures and religions, doing so casually, naturally and effortlessly.

Saunders described Dolsignh’s wife, Sita, as an angel.

“Her love for her husband and his for her were the stuff of romantic tales. It was truly moving to witness.”

He ended by saying Dolsingh lived for his family and often told him he did not know what good he had done to deserve his wife.

“He loved his children and was proud of their accomplishments, sometimes becoming emotional when speaking about them.”