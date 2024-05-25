CXC scotches fears on CAPE Chemistry Exam

News

The recent CAPE Chemistry Unit Two exam was in fact based on relevant subject matter, said the Barbados-based examining body in a statement on Friday.

“The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) wishes to assure all stakeholders of the integrity of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Chemistry Unit Two Paper Two examination, which was conducted on May 9 across the region.” Concerns were raised that questions on the examination were focused on material from the CAPE Chemistry Unit One syllabus, and not from the CAPE Chemistry Unit Two syllabus.

“Mindful of the anxiety among candidates and parents arising from these concerns, CXC immediately launched an investigation into this matter.

“These investigations have determined that the questions on the CAPE Chemistry Unit Two Paper Two examination, were indeed designed for candidates to demonstrate knowledge of material covered by the CAPE Chemistry Unit Two syllabus.”

CXC said while it listened to concerns by engaging with stakeholders, it stood by its robust quality assurance system which includes qualified professionals, at all stages of the examination development process, ensuring the efficacy of the examinations.

“This system also allows for adjustments during the marking and grading process to ensure that candidates are not negatively affected by circumstances outside of their control.

“The integrity of CXC’s assessments is critical to candidates and to the currency of our qualifications, in keeping with our mission to ‘develop the human capital of our Caribbean people through partnerships for global competitiveness.’”