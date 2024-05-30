Corpus Christi Celebrations

News

Archbishop Jason Gordon gives the homily during Corpus Christi mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

CHRISTIANS from around the country came out to commemorate the feast of Corpus Christi at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30.

Corpus Christi is a Roman Catholic tradition that celebrates the Holy Eucharist, or the “Body of Christ.”

Archbishop Jason Gordon led Holy Mass and the procession.

Scores of people participate in the Corpus Christi procession from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Students of Holy Name Convent participate in Corpus Christi mass and procession, from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Fatima College students during Corpus Christi observances at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Bethlehem Girls’ RC School students throw petals during the Corpus Christi procession outside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Students of Bethlehem Boys RC School with their plants during Corpus Christi procession, at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Archbishop Jason Gordon looks at the Eucharist during Corpus Christi mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Archbishop Jason Gordon gives communion during the Corpus Christi mass, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Onlookers sing and raise hands during the Corpus Christi procession from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle