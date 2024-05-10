Cops double-checking all info in fatal crash of Kiss delivery driver

News

The Solomon Hochoy Highway. – File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Evidence is still being gathered into the crash along the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway on March 28 that left a Kiss Baking Company delivery driver dead and his coworker injured.

On May 10, senior police from the Central Division said the matter was ongoing and that they must verify all information, including social media accounts of the crash.

Once investigators are satisfied with the evidence, a file would be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for instructions.

Neil Ballai, 55, who worked with the Kiss Baking Company, died on the spot at around 6.45 am on March 28 on the highway near the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

He lived at Eccles Trace in Spring Village in Valsayn.

Ballai was driving one of the company’s Isuzu trucks with a coworker, Terrence Jagessar, 34, from Cumuto, in the passenger seat.

Dashcam footage shows a black Hyundai Ioniq car hit the truck from behind. On impact, the truck veered off the road and crashed.

The car did not stop.

About 12 hours after the crash, the police found the car in Preysal.

The suspect, 30, a member of the TT Regiment, later surrendered at the Freeport police station.

Investigators took a statement from him and then released him from custody without charges, pending further investigations.

Ballai’s funeral took place at the family’s home on April 5, then at the Caroni cremation site under Hindu rites.

The funeral’s date marked his 32nd wedding anniversary.