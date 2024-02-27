Coco Velvet International wants 2028 Miss World in Caribbean

News

Miss Tobago 2024 finalists with pageant judge and THA education secretary Zorisha Hackett. –

Coco Velvet International, one of the top fashion management companies locally, is intent on bringing the 2028 Miss World competition to Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of the Caribbean. Established in 1997, Coco Velvet International is headed by Christopher Nathan, its chief executive/creative director.

Nathan said the plan, if chosen as host, is to spread the competition to other islands such as Grenada, Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Coco Velvet International has hosted several local events such as Top Model TT and Style Week Port of Spain. Nathan has experience at the top of the fashion world having worked as a senior production associate for Caribbean Fashion Week (2000-2005) and been involved in the Elite Model Look world finals in France, Switzerland and China (2000-2015).

He was selected by Miss Universe Inc to work under its choreographer Scott Grosman as a stage manager and assistant choreographer for TT’s hosting of Miss Universe 1999 in Chaguaramas. Since then he has worked as Miss Universe TT choreographer and a member of the selection panel for several beauty pageants including Miss Trinidad and Tobago New York.

Nathan outlined some of his plans during an interview with Newsday on Monday as preparation continues for the Miss Tobago 2024 Beauty Pageant, which will be held on March 3 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

On gaining support for the bid, Nathan said, “We’re doing it in a systematic way. First, we’re gonna send the proposal to the Ministry of Tourism for the minister to approve it. If he approves it, it will be then be taken to Parliament (Cabinet) for the government to approve it. Once that is done and the TT government wants to be the major stakeholder, we then plan to take it to Caricom and the OECS for approval, because we looking at a joint venture.”

Once approved, the project proposal will be submitted to Julia Morley, CEO and chair of Miss World. Nathan plans to submit the Miss Tobago 2024 Beauty Pageant video along with the proposal to convince the Miss World organisation that Coco Velvet International can deliver the required high quality standards associated with the brand.

Nathan said it would be in everyone’s best interest to share the financial cost of hosting such a prestigious competition.

Coco Velvet International chief executive/creative director Christopher Nathan –

In a statement sent to Newsday, Coco Velvet International said, “There are normally several judged pre-show contests and special events leading up to the Miss World finals; the plan is to host one of each of the pageant’s pre-show events in a different island – one in Tobago, Grenada, Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines; with the Miss World 2028 grand finale to be held in Trinidad at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain.

Nathan said the Caribbean stands to gain heavily if the bid is successful, especially with its close proximity to Latin America which boasts millions of pageant-loving fans.

“Tremendous benefits. The stats show that the Miss World pageant was viewed by over 100 million people. We’ve had at least 40,000 people who come to the event wherever it is hosted, so you’re looking at filling up the hotels in the participating islands for the show.”

He noted that opportunities for branding would also be available.

Coco Velvet International said it would be ideal if Caribbean Airlines could become the official air carrier to bring visitors to the event.

Coco Velvet International said contestants from the English-speaking Caribbean have enjoyed considerable success at Miss World since the inaugural pageant in 1951.

The company noted that Miss Grenada Jennifer Hosten created history at Royal Albert Hall in 1970 when she clinched the title, to become the first black title winner.

TT’s Giselle Laronde-West became the third black Miss World winner in 1986.

Jamaica has won the crown four times: 1963 candidate Carole Joan Crawford, who became the first delegate from the West Indies to win Miss World; Bob Marley’s girlfriend Cindy Breakspeare won the prestigious title in 1976; Jamaican politician Lisa Rene Shanti Hanna won in 1993; and Toni-Ann Singh in 2019.