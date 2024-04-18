‘Coco’ in court for teen’s murder

News

– File photo

KARINME “Coco” Gardner, 29, of Chaguanas, appeared before Master De Silva in the High Court on April 15, charged for the murder of Jaheem Lewis on March 31.

Lewis, 18, of Enterprise, Chaguanas, was shot on Bhagaloo Street, and later died at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

Gardner was arrested by officers of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department on April 9 for the shooting.

After investigations by the Homicide Bureau of Investigation, he was charged by WPC Rampersad on April 12 on advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal on that same date.

A sufficiency hearing has been set for October 30.