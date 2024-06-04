Chris Must List thanks fans after prison release: ‘I love you all’

News

Canadian YouTuber Christopher “Chris Must List” Hughes. – Photo courtesy YouTube

AFTER being granted $100,000 bail and being released from jail, Canadian YouTuber Christopher “Chris Must List” Hughes is thanking his fans for their support.

The 45-year-old travel vlogger was charged with sedition last week, after being in Trinidad and Tobago for several weeks documenting gang culture and violence, among other things.

He was arrested last week and released on bail on the night of June 3 after his court appearance before Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami.

His former attorney Criston J Williams formally withdrew from representing Hughes and opted to provide “hospitality” until June 6, when Hughes is set to return to court.

Hughes posted a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up on YouTube in the night on June 3 saying, “Freedom at last!!! I’m free on bail, thank you for all the love and support from my subscribers around the globe. I love you all! I appreciate you all!”

The post has over 3,000 likes and 700-plus comments.

One Trinidad and Tobago commenter said, “As a Trini, I am angry and embarrassed. Glad you are out and hope your court case is swift and just.”

A Guyanese fan said, “This is exactly what the people who you interviewed was talking about. It’s the same discrimination they face. You not only heard their cries you’ve now experienced it yourself. Hope your case is dismissed. Love from Guyana.”

Hughes’s family had been updating his fans on his YouTube channel before his release.

All of his Trinidad and Tobago videos, including non-gang-related ones, were made private on YouTube after his arrest. However, after his release, he re-publicised one of his videos, titled Port of Spain Peace Walk: ‘A Mother’s Cry’ Demands End to Gang Violence. It has over 61,000 views.

There is also a change.org petition in support of Hughes titled Family’s plea to free Chris Must List from Trinidad.

Over 1,700 people have signed so far.