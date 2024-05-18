Chief Sec: Scarborough hospital deaths of woman, baby under probe

News

The Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Tobago. – File photo

TOBAGO House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on Friday said the deaths of a woman and her baby at the Scarborough General Hospital on May 14 and 15 are under active investigation.

He made the statement during a media conference on Friday at the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy conference room at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough.

Augustine said the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) had indicated the matter was being investigated.

“It has to be investigated because we certainly would like to know what happened and whether or not there is any culpability on the side of the public health-care system.

“So we are not shying away from that at all, but certainly, we are doing the investigations and when those investigations are completed, the secretary for health will brief you on what happened and how we plan to treat with the matter.”

He added that the THA was extending condolences and an offer of assistance to the family.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael on Wednesday confirmed the deaths at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Newsday understands that the family of the woman, who lived in Speyside, is calling on the authorities to say why she and her baby girl died. The woman passed away on May 15 after undergoing an emergency C-Section. Her baby died on May 14.

In a statement on WhatsApp on the night of May 15, BYisrael said, “I can confirm that a mother and baby passed away overnight and/or into the early hours of today (May 15). However, I am unable to provide any further details at this time as the matter is currently under investigation.”