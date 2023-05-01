News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 28, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The US, Canada and the UK are all warning against all travel to Haiti as violence in the Caribbean nation moves from bad to worse.

According to the FBI’s Miami field office, kidnappings are surging in Haiti to the tune of a 300% increase for the first three months of 2023 when compared to 2022.

Canada is again warning nationals to exercise caution if travelling to several Caribbean nations due to violent crime.

They are: Guyana, Belize, The Bahamas, The Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

The US’ warning to Americans about travel to the Dominican Republic remains at Level two or Exercise Increased Caution due to crime.

The Martinique Tourism Authority has announced a new direct flight between Toronto and Martinique with Air Canada.

The non-stop, five-hour flight utilizes Air Canada’s 137-seat Airbus A220.

India and Guyana have signed an Air Services Agreement (ASA) to facilitate easier travel between the two nations. The Agreement encourages the development of international air services between the two nations and a global airline market.

Caribbean Airlines is resuming flights to Venezuela with the reactivation of the Port of Spain (POS) – Caracas (CCS) route with a weekly frequency on Saturdays.

Oort of Spain – Caracas Flight BW 300POS 08:00 – CCS 09:55

Saint Lucia’s Restaurant Week wraps up on April 29, 2023. For a full list of participating restaurants, or to make reservations, visit stlucia.org/en/experiences/eat-drink/restaurant-week/

From May 3 to July 6, 2023, travelers can take advantage of Celebrity Cruise’s “Spring Into Summer Sale,” offering Buy One Get One 75% off cruise fare, plus up to $800 savings and up to $800 credit to spend on board.

The deal is applicable to most sailings between May 3, 2023, to April 30, 2025, allowing travelers the opportunity to book and save now. Book at celebritycruises.com.

You can now get framed photo tiles as well of any Caribbean travel image.