Canadian citizen found dead in Tobago

Tobago

Police cars on a crime scene – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A 43-year-old Canadian citizen’s decomposing body was found inside an apartment at Dutch Fort in Tobago on February 20.

Reports say the man, identified as Sean Marlon Lalal, who was renting the apartment, had no marks of violence on his body.

The DMO arrived at the scene and ordered the removal of the body to the mortuary for an autopsy.

In December, two women were found lying on a bed in an apartment on Bottom Road, Arnos Vale Road, Woodlands, Moriah. Their bodies also had no marks of violence, and police believed they may have taken their own lives.

The women were identified as 34-year-old Shevonne Moffat and 62-year-old Gemma Alexis. Their bodies were found around 6.20 pm after the owner of the apartment went to the Moriah Police Station and reported the discovery of the bodies.

Moffat worked at the Star Fish Hotel in Black Rock as a waitress. Her co-workers described her as a loving person, but said they did not know Alexis.