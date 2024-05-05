Canada, UK to citizens: Don’t swim in Trinidad and Tobago waters

News

A man throws himself into the water at Store Bay on May 3, after ten beaches were reopened following the April 26 shark attack at Turtle Beach. – Visuals Style

CANADA and the UK have issued travel advisories to their citizens advising them against swimming in TT’s coastal waters, following the attack by a shark on a British tourist in Tobago on April 26. This eventually led to ten beaches being closed.

The Travel Canada website said, “Coastal waters can be dangerous. In certain areas, sharks pose a risk to swimmers.

“Avoid unsupervised beaches. Follow the instructions and warnings of lifeguards. Respect the flag warning system, which provides notice of water conditions and safety risks on beaches.”

The UK government travel advice website said the Tobago authorities had temporarily closed the Buccoo Reef Marine Park until further notice, following a shark attack on a tourist at Turtle Beach/Courland Bay.

“This closure is effective immediately and applies to all recreational activities, including snorkelling, diving, glass-bottom boat tours, and any other water-based activities within the park boundaries.

“The Tobago authorities strongly advise all beachgoers, fisherfolk and mariners to exercise extreme caution when operating in the coastal areas surrounding Plymouth, Courland Bay, Black Rock, Mt Irvine, Buccoo, Pigeon Point, Store Bay, and all areas in between. You should check and follow the advice of local authorities.”

The advice was said to be valid up to May 4, however, the ten beaches which had been closed due to the incident were reopened on May 3.

The tourist survived the attack and was later airlifted to Miami, Florida, USA.