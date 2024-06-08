Bon Accord man dies in road accident

News

The Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Tobago. – File photo

A Tobago man died at the Scarborough General Hospital on June 7 after the motorbike he was riding collided with a van at the Buccoo Junction, Shirvan Road.

Police said the victim has been identified as Lennox Samuel, of Bon Accord.

The incident occurred shortly after 10am.

Officers from the Shirvan Police Station are investigating.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a man in Canaan, Tobago, during the early hours of June 6.

Police said around 1am, a couple was asleep at their home on Feeder Road when they were awakened by a noise on the northern side of the house.

Upon checking, they discovered that a man had entered the house. A struggle ensued.

The couple shouted to neighbours who quickly came to the house.

When the police arrived on the scene, the man was seen lying on the floor unresponsive.

Emergency Health Service workers were later contacted and the man was taken to the Scarborough Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has not yet been identified.

Investigations are continuing.