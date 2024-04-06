Body of missing Moruga man found off precipice

News

Lindwald Beharry

THE body of a missing businessman was found 500 feet down a precipice in Moruga on Friday night.

Lindwald Beharry, 62, CEO of Trinidad Real Estate Training, was reported missing since March 26.

A candlelight vigil was held on March 31, outside his office at Cross Crossing, San Fernando, by his friends and colleagues, as the search for him widened.

On Friday, a villager who saw his Mercedes Benz vehicle, PBM 8, down the precipice and alerted other villagers who live nearby. They contacted the police and Beharry’s body was retrieved.

Hunters Search and Rescue team, led by captain Vallance Rambharat, were also involved in the search for the missing man.

A member of Rambharat’s team said they believed Beharry may have had a heart attack while driving and ran off the road, around a corner in Rock River, Moruga. The crash site is between two houses and the vehicle went down the precipice away from public glare.

An autopsy will be done at the Forensic Science Centre next week to determine the cause of death.

Investigations are continuing.