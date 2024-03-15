Autopsy shows Hannah was shot in the head

An autopsy result on the remains of 18-year-old Hannah Mathura has revealed she was shot in the head.

A senior police official confirmed her cause of death to Newsday on March 14.

Hannah’s remains were found buried in a shallow grave at her Butu Road, South Valsayn home on March 12 after a male relative reported her death to police.

The parents of the murdered teenager, who police say was autistic, could now face multiple charges as details surrounding her death and the treatment of her siblings emerge.

Up until March 14, Hannah’s parents were being interviewed by homicide officers as her death was being treated as a homicide.

The officer said police are still awaiting DNA confirmation but they are confident the remains found buried were Hannah’s, based on the clothing found with the remains and statements received.

“DNA takes some time, so that would be the final determining factor that confirms, 100 per cent, that it is her,” a senior officer said.

Newsday understands although both parents are being interviewed by homicide detectives, both may not be charged with her murder, and the Director of Public Prosecutions will make that decision based on the information from the interviews.