ASJA condemns attacks on places of worship

News

A Hanuman murti was among six destroyed by vandals at the Bharatiya Vidya Abhyas Mandali temple in Watts Street, Curepe. – Photo courtesy SDMS

THE Anjuman Sunnatul Jamaat Association (ASJA) on May 9 appealed to perpetrators who vandalise places of worship “to cease and desist from any further attempts to defile religious buildings in Trinidad and Tobago.”

ASJA is the largest Muslim organisation in Trinidad and Tobago.

“It is with deep dismay and profound concern that we address the recent desecration of the Hindu mandir at Curepe. Such abhorrent acts have no place in our diverse and harmonious society in Trinidad and Tobago,” ASJA said in a release.

In the latest attack, vandals destroyed six murtis at the Bharatiya Vidya Abhyas Mandali temple on Watts Street, Curepe, on May 8.

ASJA called for religious tolerance and harmony in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Our society, built upon the principles of respect, tolerance, and coexistence among various religious communities, cannot tolerate such cowardly acts of vandalism and disrespect towards places of worship.

“We stand in solidarity with our Hindu brothers and sisters and with all those who have been affected by this unfortunate incident. We share in their pain and outrage, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to them during this difficult time.

“Such actions not only violate the sanctity of sacred spaces but also undermine the fabric of our society, which thrives on unity in diversity.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to fostering mutual respect, understanding, and harmony among all religious communities. Together, let us work towards building a society where every individual can practice their faith freely and without fear of persecution or discrimination.”