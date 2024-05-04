A DOG’S DAY IN PORT OF SPAIN

News

RELAXIN’: This group of stray dogs make themselves comfortable along the pavement on Frederick Street, Port of Spain on February 19. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Between January and April, Newsday’s photographer Faith Ayoung took photos of stray dogs along Frederick Street and Independence Square.

These animals are often abused and harassed by pedestrians and motorists when they walk into the streets. While some good Samaritans feed and care for these stray animals, other people call for their removal from the capital.

It is a wonder these animals have survived for so long on one of the busiest streets in Port of Spain.

SEEKING SHELTER: A stray dog with an injured paw runs from a vehicle on Independence Square, Port of Spain on February 22. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

SUZY’S LOVE: A Good Samaritan plays with Suzy, one of the stray dogs that lives on the streets of Port of Spain. Suzy seems to be the youngest of the group of stray dogs and is the friendliest. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

RESCUE TEAM: Animal rescuers try to coax Suzy out from under a parked car on Frederick Street, Port of Spain on April 30. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

NEW BEGINNING: Suzy was rescued from the street of Port of Spain by the staff of Pet to Vet Transport Services on April 30. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

NAH LEAVIN’: Buster, one of the stray dogs that lives on Frederick Street, Port of Spain, hides under a pavement from the Pet to Vet Transport and Cremation Services rescue team on April 30. Buster was unfortunately left behind as all attempts to coax him from his hiding spot failed. – Photo by Faith Ayoung