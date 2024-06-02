4 arrested for driving drunk

News

– File photo

Four people were arrested for drunk driving by traffic and highway police on the weekend.

A police statement said officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit held a DUI exercise on June 1 between 2 to 6 am at various locations along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

During that exercise, breathalyser tests were administered to 18 people and four were found to be over the limit.

The men, ages 24 to 40, of San Fernando, Siparia and Santa Flora, were arrested.

Meanwhile. officers of the Freeport Highway Patrol held a speed exercise between midnight and 4 am, also on June 1, and issued 22 electronic fixed-penalty notices to motorists.

In the North Eastern Division, officers of the Barataria police station held similar road-traffic exercises between 6.30 pm on May 31 to 1 am on June 1, and issued fixed-penalty notices for various offences, including failing to place a child who is five years and under in a child restraint or booster seat and driving without a valid inspection sticker and certificate.

The police urged motorists to put safety first and obey traffic laws.