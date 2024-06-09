32 Spanish-speaking foreigners arrested at Tobago bar

Tobago

– File photo

ONE man was arrested and several foreigners were detained during a police exercise – Operation Slam – in Scarborough and Crown Point, Tobago on June 8.

In a media release on June 9, police said, a search was done at a popular bar in Crown Point between 2.30 am and 9 am, and 32 foreigners from Venezuela and Dominican Republic were held pending their immigration status.

One man, a 35 year old from Tarodale, Ste Madeline, was also arrested on seven outstanding warrants.

This exercise was directed by ACP Collis Hazel and Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk and supervised by ASP Bharath, ASP John, Insp Bacchus and Insp Sterling, and involved officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, Canine Unit, Inter-Agency Task Force, Guard and Emergency Branch and Immigration division.