2 Tobago schools remain closed

The Scarborough Secondary School on Milford Road Tobago. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Both the Scarborough Secondary School and the Lambeau Anglican Primary School in Tobago will remain closed because of air quality concerns from the recent oil spill.

A statement from the Division of Education, Research and Technology said both schools will remain closed until further notice based on advice from the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

An emergency meeting was held to discuss learning loss mitigation strategies, the statement added.

Present at the meeting were the principals and PTAs of both schools, TTUTA representatives and other officials.

The division said, “To mitigate the loss of learning posed by the closure, both schools are implementing various strategies to ensure continuity in quality education.

“Remote learning platforms and online resources are being implemented, enabling students to engage in structured lessons from the safety of their homes. It should be noted that the standard five classes of Lambeau Anglican Primary School will continue to be temporarily accommodated at Tobago Information Technology Ltd.”

The statement said the division continued to work closely with the relevant agencies to monitor the situation to determine when it will be safe to reopen both schools.