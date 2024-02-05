2 straighteners held with stolen auto parts

News

Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) police arrested three people and recovered a stolen car and auto parts during operations on Saturday.

A police statement on Sunday said at around 5.30 pm on Saturday, the officers searched a garage at Sixth Company Village, Indian Walk, in the Princes Town police district, for stolen items after obtaining a warrant.

The police discovered and seized two engines (Hyundai and Kia), two cabs, and one tray belonging to Hyundai H100 vehicles.

The police arrested two self-employed straighteners, 51 and 49, from the same address and took them to the San Fernando police station.

Earlier that day, PCs Ramjattan, Guerra, and Weekes of SDTF stopped a car with false plates heading along the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Tarouba overpass.

Checks revealed that the car was reported stolen from the St Clair district on August 26, 2023. The police arrested the driver, a 22-year-old man from Gulf View in La Romaine.

ASP Phillip and Insp Ramlogan led the exercises in response to the larceny of vehicles in the Southern Division.