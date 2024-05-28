2 jailed, 5 on bail after violent robbery in Couva

News

– File photo

TWO of seven men charged with robbery with violence at a house in Couva have been jailed.

Nathaniel Prosper and Ayinda Pierre both pleaded guilty on May 27 when they faced master Sarah De Silva in the High Court.

De Silva sentenced Prosper to three years, three months and 26 days in jail with hard labour. She sentenced Pierre to three years’ jail with hard labour.

The five other men were also charged in connection with the same incident but pleaded not guilty.

They are Brandon Gyton; Kelly John; Kadeem John, also called Kevon St Bernard, Kevin Antoine; and Johnathan Toussaint.

De Silva granted Gyton $50,000 surety bail. The others were each granted $20,000 own bail.

PC Gaskin laid the charges and legal officer acting Cpl Girwar prosecuted.

The case was adjourned to June 26.

The charges stemmed from a robbery with violence at the home of a man, 48, and a woman, 35, at Esperanza in California, Couva.

The police contend that at around 3.10 am on May 23, the woman opened the front door of their apartment and saw a gunman walking up the stairs.

The gunman announced a robbery and told her to go back inside, and she complied.

He and three other men, followed her inside.

The male victim was awakened and there was an altercation, during which he was beaten. The intruders tied both victims’ hands and feet with rope.

They then ransacked the apartment and stole $2,000, two Samsung phones together worth $3,000, a Samsung table worth $2,500, several watches together worth $1,500, and a bunch of house and car keys. The thieves then left.

The police believe more than one car was used for the crime.

Central Division police were called and gathered evidence, which led to the arrests.

The suspects, except for John (Kelly) of Beetham Gardens, are from the Southern and Central Divisions. However, they have been staying at apartments in the El Socorro area.