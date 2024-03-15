2 girls, 2 men missing in south Trinidad

News

MISSING: Ashley Williams, 16, of Santa Flora – Photo courtesy TTPS Facebook page

FOUR people, two of them girls, from south Trinidad have been reported missing and the police are calling on the public for help to find them.

On March 15, the police identified the missing four as Maria Lattinez, 14, of Princes Town; Ashley Williams, 16, of Santa Flora; Govind Rampersad, 23, of Barrackpore; and Kevin Steeling, 24, of Moruga.

MISSING: Kevin Steeling, 24, of Moruga. – Photo courtesy TTPS Facebook page

Maria was last seen on March 11, and Ashley was last seen on March 14.

Rampersad was last seen on March 12 and Steeling on February 22.

People with information on their whereabouts can call Princes Town police at 655-2231, Santa Flora police at 649-5555, Barrackpore police at 654-0609 and Moruga police at 656-7030 or any police station.

People can also call the police at 999, 555, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

MISSING: Govind Rampersad, 23, of Barrackpore. – Photo courtesy TTPS Facebook page

MISSING: Maria Lattinez, 14, of Princes Town – Photo courtesy TTPS Facebook page