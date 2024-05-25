156 officers graduate from Police Academy

News

Police Commissioner Erla-Harewood-Christopher congratulates valedictorian PC Cooper. –

Top cop Erla Harewood-Christopher reminded 156 new police officers on May 22 that “national duty equals national trust.”

Batch 1 of 2023, Squads A through F, officially became police officers at a graduation ceremony at the Barracks Square, Police Academy, St James.

Batch 1 of 2023, Squads A through F, at their graduation ceremony held at the Barracks Square, Police Academy, St James on May 22. – Photos courtesy TTPS

The officers “trained for the past six months in preparation for joining the noble profession of policing,” the police service said in a Facebook post on May 24.

Harewood-Christopher congratulated the newly-minted officers on their success, acknowledging the significance of their achievement. She commended them for sticking through the tough training, as policing is not for the faint of heart. The Commissioner encouraged the officers to let their service bear the hallmarks of PRIDE (Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Dignity and Excellence).

She reminded the officers of the tenets of the organisation and that the task undertaken is national duty matched by national trust, adding a famous quote from philosopher Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

A newly-minted officer, left, tries his hand at the tassa drum at the May 22 graduation. –

Guest speaker Magistrate Alexander Prince reportedly delivered an inspirational address to the graduates, recounting personal hardships and his own time in the police service. He stressed that self-belief and daily affirmations were vital tools for success, the post said.

Also on hand to celebrate with the recruits were DCPs Junior Benjamin and Natasha George; ACP Winston Maharaj; Asst Supt Kerry Lumpress, provost of the Police Academy; Dr Simon Alexis; ASP Richard Taylor and head of corporate communications Joanne Archie. The new officers will celebrate their passing-out ceremony at May 29 at the Police Academy.