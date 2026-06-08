BREAKING NEWS: State of Emergency to be extended
Government is headed to Parliament to extend the current State of Emergency (SoE), which expires on June 17.
Word of this today in a press release from the Office of the Attorney General following a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Friday.
The release said the Prime Minister and other members of the Council received and reviewed reports on the SoEs implemented between December 2024 and May 2026.
The reports highlighted analyses of datasets related to significant local and international threats to national security.
"The reports revealed that all three SoEs were associated with meaningful disruptions in all categories of datasets reviewed and analysed," the release added.
After examining the reports and advice from members of the NSC, the Prime Minister has decided that Government will go to Parliament to request an extension of the SoE for a further three months.
A resolution to extend the SoE will be debated in Parliament on Wednesday in accordance with section 10(1) of the Constitution.