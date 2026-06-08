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BREAKING NEWS: State of Emergency to be extended

08 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
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Gov­ern­ment is head­ed to Par­lia­ment to ex­tend the cur­rent State of Emer­gency (SoE), which ex­pires on June 17. 

Word of this to­day in a press re­lease from the Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al fol­low­ing a meet­ing of the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil (NSC) on Fri­day. 

The re­lease said the Prime Min­is­ter and oth­er mem­bers of the Coun­cil re­ceived and re­viewed re­ports on the SoEs im­ple­ment­ed be­tween De­cem­ber 2024 and May 2026.

The re­ports high­light­ed analy­ses of datasets re­lat­ed to sig­nif­i­cant lo­cal and in­ter­na­tion­al threats to na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty. 

"The re­ports re­vealed that all three SoEs were as­so­ci­at­ed with mean­ing­ful dis­rup­tions in all cat­e­gories of datasets re­viewed and analysed," the re­lease added.

Af­ter ex­am­in­ing the re­ports and ad­vice from mem­bers of the NSC, the Prime Min­is­ter has de­cid­ed that Gov­ern­ment will go to Par­lia­ment to re­quest an ex­ten­sion of the SoE for a fur­ther three months.

A res­o­lu­tion to ex­tend the SoE will be de­bat­ed in Par­lia­ment on Wednes­day in ac­cor­dance with sec­tion 10(1) of the Con­sti­tu­tion.

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