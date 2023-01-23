Archipelago named ‘Tourism Company of 2022′ at the 18th Excelencias Awards Ceremony at FITUR 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned and independent hotel management group, was today presented with the prestigious Caribbean News Digital: Tourism Company of 2022 award at the 18th Edition of the Excelencias Awards, which were hosted at the FITUR International Trade Fair in Madrid, Spain.

The Excelencias Awards were created 18 years ago by the Excelencias Group, a Spanish Company specializing in communications in Ibero-America. The awards promote excellence in different fields related to tourism, gastronomy and culture in Ibero-America and have become a benchmark in these sectors.

The Tourism Company of 2022 Award recognizes the expansion of Archipelago’s ASTON Hotels brand into the Caribbean in recent years and its contribution to the growth of the tourism sector in that region.

Receiving the award on behalf of Archipelago, its Managing Director, Gerard Byrne stated “I am honored to receive this award on behalf of our Group. It recognizes the hard work and dedication of our Americas and Indonesian corporate teams, who, under extraordinary circumstances over the last two years, have opened and are operating hotels in the region which deliver our ethos of world-renowned Asian service standards, operational excellence and unique F&B experiences. This award inspires us to continue to both invest in our regional growth strategy and promote the Caribbean and Latin America to our global network of customers and partners”.

About Archipelago:

Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned hotel management group, operating more than 200 hotels, with a further 150 hotels under development across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean. A trusted hotel company with a long track record and more than 40,000 rooms operating or under development in over 70 destinations with award winning brands including ASTON, Collection by ASTON, Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, Neo, fave, Nordic and Powered by Archipelago.

