Zimbabwe batsmen frustrate Windies bowlers on day four

Zimbabwe batsman Garry Balance plays a shot on the fourth day of the firsrt Test against West Indies at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

AN EIGHTH-WICKET partnership of 135 runs on day four between Zimbabwe pair Gary Ballance and Brandon Mavuta prevented West Indies from earning a huge first innings lead in the first Test match in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe were staring at a massive deficit on first innings as they were reduced to 192/7 after West Indies declared on 447/6 on day three.

Ballance and Mavuta then frustrated the West Indies bowlers with a stubborn partnership. The pair guided Zimbabwe to 327, before fast bowler Jason Holder broke the stand by bowling Mavuta for 56 off 132 deliveries. He struck nine fours in his innings.

Ballance kept on batting and when Zimbabwe declared on 379/9 he was unbeaten on 137. He faced 231 balls and hit 12 fours and two sixes. It was Ballance’s debut Test match for Zimbabwe after representing England from 2013-2017. Ballance, who was born in Zimbabwe, represented the African nation at Under-19 level.

West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph (L) looks at Zimbabwe batsman Innocent Kaia on the fourth day of the first Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

Pacer Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 3/75 in 26 overs, Holder ended with 2/55 in 17 overs and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie grabbed 2/110 in 33 overs.

West Indies were 21 without loss at stumps in their second innings, a lead of 89 runs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 447/6 dec – Tagenarine Chanderpaul 207 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 182; Brandon Mavuta 5/140 and 21/0 vs ZIMBABWE 379/9 dec – Gary Ballance 137 not out, Innocent Kaia 67, Brandon Mavuta 56; Alzarri Joseph 3/75, Jason Holder 2/55, Gudakesh Motie 2/110.