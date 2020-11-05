Zeta Brings Flooding To Three CARICOM Nations

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 5, 2020: Heavy rain, fueled by Hurricane Zeta, has left severe flooding in several parts of the CARICOM nations of Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Jamaica.

Rains caused flooding and wreaked havoc in the eastern parish of St Thomas, Jamaica while in Guyana, heavy rains caused severe flooding in Region four, including Georgetown and part of the East Coast.

In Guyana, areas like Mon Repos and Triumph were among those flooded. Lenox Bobb of Triumph posted scenes of the flooding of the lower portion of his home and yard on Facebook. He said the street had over 15 inches of water and the heavy rainfall plus the high tides seemed to have overwhelmed the pumps.

In St Thomas, several roadways were flooded and impassable including Morant Bay to Port Morant, Pleasant Hill to Hectors River, Bath to Hordley, and Hordley to Haining Road.

Several hours of incessant rainfall also brought floodwaters to several parts of South Trinidad.

Gasparillo Councillor Safraz Ali told Loop News, that several streets had been affected with Gopaul Avenue still underwater as of midday Wednesday.

Ali said several streets, including Bonne Aventure Road, Gopaul Avenue, Nandlal Avenue, Hunger March Road, Fourth and Fifth Streets, and Charlotte Street, had been affected. Chaguanas Mayor Faiq Mohammed also reported the partial collapse of a roadway and drain wall as a result of heavy flowing water.

