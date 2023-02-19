Zen reaching new heights Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

With roughly a decade in the Barbadian entertainment industry, Hasani Wilson also known as Zen The DJ, has big plans for his future.

The 26-year-old, who currently hosts The Morning Show on Hott 95.3 FM on weekdays from 5 am until 10 am, recently added promoter to his portfolio.

Zen always believed he would work in the field. Being the son of radio announcer, and television anchor Andre Paul, he was heavily influenced.

“I always figured my path would be in entertainment since my father is a radio announcer, TV anchor and DJ, but I also really loved the concept of medicine, so I thought I would be a doctor also,” he told Loop.

His alias was eventually born, inspired by the “energy within” that he wanted to share with others.

“A lot of people don’t know that Zen means energy within, I used that and created the name Zen The DJ which means energy within the DJ,” he revealed.

It was not always a walk-in-the-park for Zen who admitted that navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic was “the hardest thing” he ever had to do.

“Entertainment was at its lowest. However, it opened my mind to creating new streams of income, and that’s how I survived.”

But it didn’t stop there. Shortly after a long list of restrictions and lockdowns, Zen was then faced with a huge responsibility. Following the death of popular Morning Show host and veteran Jon Doe, Zen was given the opportunity to take his career to the next level.

“It was a bitter sweet feeling because it was the utmost honour, yet knowing that the person there before me was actually one of my inspirations, and now they’re not here, was mind boggling,” he explained.

“It was pressure, but people grew to love and appreciate me more than ever, and I love them also.”

The young DJ who looks to the likes of Lil Rick, Rico Love, Puffy, Jon Doe, Salt for inspiration recently added promoter to his list when he hosted his birthday event entitled “Grande” in January. With the help of seasoned promoters and brands, it was a rousing success.

“The turnout was good and the people created a big vibe. That’s what you really want, vibes!”

“I got alot of help from more seasoned promoters and brands. The most notable would be a guy called “Michhorup”, he is a man that understands artiste connections and through his expertise and guidance, I was able to pick out and bring in an artiste that is trending and can perform. From planning to execution, I had already thought about it many times before, but making it happen was the most amazing feeling!”

“The smallest details create the biggest impact,” he explained.

As he expands his career portfolio, fans and locals can look out for more events from the Zen brand.

“I want to do a few more events this year, so expect some amazing things from the Zen brand.”

Zen also revealed that in 2023, he plans to create and connect!

” I also want to travel, create my own riddims and singles and make better connections with promoters and supporters.”

NewsAmericasNow.com