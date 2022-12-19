Yung Miami Speak On Diddy Publicly Kissing Podcaster Jade Ramey

Diddy has been spotted with another woman showing public affection for the second time this week and his Shawty Wop Yung Miami is reacting to the story.

Just a week before, the former Bad Boy label CEO was spotted holding hands and getting very personal with an Instagram model. On Saturday, photos surfaced of Diddy again with a different woman and setting off tongues wagging on social media.

The “Gotta Move On” artist seems to have a rotation of romantic flings, and his latest addition has shocked fans. A photo shared on Instagram showed Diddy kissing a woman named Jade Ramey, who is said to be a podcaster. According to reports, Diddy, 53, had been on a dinner date in Malibu with Ramey. Photos showed her smiling and laughing, and one showed Diddy kissing the young woman.

After the post was shared, fans began digging up details about Ramey, with some sharing that she hosted “Free Game Pod” and that she is actually a close friend of Joie Chavis, who was spotted making out with Diddy off of the coast of Italy last year.

Yung Miami, who has been under scrutiny lately, has since reacted to the photos by assuring everyone that she is single. “That’s not my man and he’s free to do what he want,” she wrote in response to a fan who her that she is a City Girl. “I’m not in a relationship. My focus is [building] my brand right now! I been through a lot these past three [years]. I’m just having fun!”

Diddy has been making the rounds with his many trysts making their way to social media over the last two weeks after he revealed that he had welcomed a baby girl back in October with a cyber security specialist. The baby named Love Sean Combs was first revealed by Diddy via Twitter which caused a reverberation of shock as he has been linked romantically with City Girls rapper Yung Miami.

Just a week before, Diddy was also busy getting cozy with model Shawntya Joseph. Diddy’s spottings have also caused fans to mock Yung Miami, who declared Diddy her “Papi.” The City Girls rapper reacted to the latest photo of Diddy tonguing down another woman that’s not her.

“Thank you, NEXT!” she wrote on Twitter after fans asked about her relationship with Diddy.

Days before, Yung Miami was trolled by Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh who made fun of her for doing too much and taking shots at her over Diddy, only for the rapper to end up having a baby with someone else.

Akademiks ago got into it with the City Girls rapper calling her side chick and setting her off. He later apologized for his remarks noting that Diddy had sent him a message to lay off and leave Miami alone.

Diddy recently bought Yung Miami a new Mercedes-Benz Maybach truck. The 28-year-old rapper gave the billionaire hip hop mogul some icy gifts for his 53rd birthday.