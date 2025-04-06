Young vows to secure Tobago economy, borders

News

Prime Minister Stuart Young speaks to supporters at the PNM Big Red Rally at the Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago, on April 6. - VISUAL STYLES

PRIME Minister Stuart Young vowed to secure both the borders and economy of Tobago via new patrol vessels and a Sandals resort, addressing the PNM's Big Red Rally in Tobago on April 6.

He said he could only bring such betterment if the Government was returned to office in the April 28 general election, as he spoke in strong support of Tobago East candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy and Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis.

To help secure the economy, Young said Sandals head Adam Stewart had arrived in Tobago to discuss the project, with talks due on April 7.

Young shouted, "You tell me if that is what you want tonight.

"People of Tobago, do you want me to ask Sandals to return?" The crowed roared its support.

Young vowed to ensure that as many jobs as possible for Tobagonians from the Sandals project, which he hoped would be 99 per cent.

He said fishermen and farmers in Tobago would supply their produce to Sandals, and local taxi-drivers would transport its hotel guests.

"I can only do that on your behalf, if that is what Tobago wants.

"I could only do it if Tobago wants me as prime minister and these two young ladies as representatives (Webster-Roy and Cudjoe-Lewis)."

Young asked those present to signal their support for a Sandals project.

"The last thing I ask, because I want to make sure because I am a careful fellow: Do I have your mandate, do I have your permission, tomorrow to go and ask Sandals to come to Tobago for the people of Tobago?"

The crowd shouted yes and applauded.

"Will you all stand up and make it known that Tobago wants its fair chance and opportunity of development, and growing its economy and at earning its foreign exchange, that when it comes it may be even good enough to help Trinidad a little as well? Tobago, thank you."

He also vowed to support a new Marriott Hotel in Tobago plus a state-of-the art marina, to attract mega-yachts to bring wealthy people to the island.

To help secure Tobago's borders, Young revealed more about his recent talks in Jamaica with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which he said had not just focussed on the Dragon gas field.

He recalled as former minister of national security, he had sent a vessel to Tobago after hearing of Webster-Roy's concerns, at that time, but then gave an update.

"I am happy to report to TT tonight something that I haven't reported before.

"One of the conversations and a very successful conversation I had with Secretary of State Marco Rubio was for assistance with our border patrols.

"And I am happy to report to TT tonight, from here Signal Hill, Tobago, through you the people of Tobago that I told Secretary of State Rubio that the Government is ordering 12 brand-new, state-of-the-art interceptors from the United States to build our security arrangements.

"Tonight I give you the assurance and the guarantee that out of those 12 brand-new interceptors, at least two are going to be dedicated to Tobago, for the people of Tobago and positioned right here in Tobago to serve you."

Young warned Tobagonians not to vote for "another party" that he claimed was being sent by the UNC.

He recalled the PNM's former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief secretary Orville London once complaining to him that the then UNC government was not replying to his correspondence over the Milsherv project. Looking to April 28, Young warned voters, "Do not allow that to happen." He said two Tobago MPs had joined with the UNC to form the then government which had allegedly behaved badly towards the THA. He recalled former president, the late Arthur NR Robinson, once complaining to him that the then UNC government was ignoring his advice to not appoint six individuals as opposition senators after they had lost in the previous general elections. "The UNC government sued and went to court. You don't sue a president."

Young claimed that in his 11 years in Parliament, he had heard the UNC show a "complete disregard and complete disrespect" for Tobago.

In social initiatives, he promised a MILAT programme to help Tobago youth, more safe spaces for vulnerable women and children, plus a job-seeking register for youngsters.

Of his past record, he boasted of ordering two of the best ferries in the world for Tobago – the APT James and the Buccoo Reef – while having worked assiduously to help yo get the oil-spill cleaned up, including approaching the international oil fund for possible compensation. Saying he loved Tobago dearly, Young quipped that the island could claim his as one of "your own", as he said he was the product of his parents' marriage in Trinidad and then their honeymoon in Tobago.