Young: Trinidad and Tobago leading in renewable energy

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young says Trinidad and Tobago is a leader in efforts to develop renewable energy resources in Caricom.

He made the comment when he addressed the opening of a new National Petroleum Marketing Co Ltd (NP) service station and quik shoppe in Mayaro on Tuesday.

Young told his audience that while he was en route to Mayaro he “saw the real effects of climate change and coastal erosion.”

He said, “That is why we will continue to do our part and we will move more and more towards renewables being an important part of our grid.”

Young added that TT was a leader in Caricom in this regard.

“We have begun construction on a solar project that will generate 112.2 megawatts (of electricity), Project Lara.”

The Prime Minister, Young and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales turned the sod for this project in Brechin Castle, Couva on April 12.

In October 2021, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the estimated cost to build the plants is US$100 million.

Project Lara is a joint venture comprised of multi-national energy giants bp and Shell, and specialist solar energy company Lightsource bp.

At the time, Dr Rowley told the audience Project Lara represented part of TT’s strategy to maximise the benefits it receives from oil and natural gas, tap into the economic potential offered by renewable energy and keep its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement.

When operational, Rowley said the two plants could provide at least ten per cent of power to the national electricity grid.

Young also said, “We are also moving towards wind generation of energy production, electricity production.

He added, “We have completed the initial studies and are going to the next phase.”

Young hoped that work on this initiative could progress quickly.

Addressing an energy conference in Port of Spain on January 23, Rowley disclosed that Government was seeking coastal locations for wind farms around TT

He said, “Of all the potential renewable energy sources in TT, offshore wind offers the largest potential for the country with a projected output of approximately 25 gigawatts of levelised energy.”