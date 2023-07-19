Young: TPHL still open to proposals for refinery

News

The refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre –

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young said Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) remains open to proposals from parties who are interested in Petrotrin’s former refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.

He spoke to the media after the opening of Trinidad Generation Unlimited’s (TGU) new office in Chaguanas on Tuesday,

Young said TPHL chairman Michael Quamina, SC, has said “they are willing to look a proposals that are put forward with respect to the refinery.”

He added, “If there is something worthwhile and feasible to be brought to the Government, they will it to the Government at that stage.”

Young did not indicate whether or not TPHL had received any proposals for the refinery within recent times.

Petrotrin was closed in November 2018.

TPHL was formed shortly after its closure. It consists of four subsidiary companies – Heritage Petroleum Ltd, Paria Fuel Trading Company, Guaracara Refining Company Ltd and Petrotrin.

The refinery falls under Guaracara’s purview.

Unlike the other three companies under TPHL, Petrotrin exists only on paper and is not an active commercial entity.