Young to promote deep water blocks at petroleum congress

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young and a team of experts are expected to promote the bid round for 17 deep water blocks at the 23rd World Petroleum Congress and Exhibition in Houston, Texas this week.

“The conference provides an excellent opportunity for the ministry to promote the bid round process to potential investors via a display booth following the launch of the 2021 TT deep water competitive bid round on December 3,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“Seventeen blocks in the north and eastern deep-water areas off TT are on offer and the technical team will be highlighting the prospectivity and the terms and conditions of the deepwater bid round.”

The bid round would be open for six months ending on June 2 . Successful bids will be announced three months after the close of the round.

“Blocks for this bid round was selected based on internal technical evaluation, nominations as well as proximity to the current deep water development,” Young said in a release last week.

He is being accompanied by a team of energy professionals from the ministry at the congress themed – Innovative Energy Solutions.

The ministry said in addition to meeting with various key energy stakeholders, Young will speak at the congress in the ministerial roundtable addressing regional developments and opportunities in Latin America on Wednesday.

“The exhibition seeks to showcase different energy perspectives and highlight several aspects of the energy industry such as technological advances, the role of natural gas and renewables, management of the industry and responsible operations, as well as its social, economic, and environmental impacts.”

The statement said some of the most influential leaders in global energy will participate in the congress.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting as energy minister during Young’s absence.

